Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Security Forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorist associates and recovered arms, ammunition and incriminating material from their possession in Behrote area of Budhal in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. A police spokesperson said that the arrests and recovery were made during a special operation by the security forces in the backdrop of an encounter between the security forces and terrorists on Nov 17 at Behrote Gali area of Budhal police station jurisdiction in Rajouri district in which one terrorist was eliminated by forces and an instant case was registered on this with investigation was set into motion.

“During investigation some vital leads were developed and two locals were detained for questioning. During their questioning, their terror links got established and it came to fore that they are actively working for terrorists after which they have been arrested,” said the spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Mohd Nazir (58) son of Mohd Din resident of Behrote Budhal and Farooq Ahmed (42) son of Mohd Lateef resident of Guller Budhal. On their disclosure, J&K Police of District Rajouri, 33 RR & 237 Bn CRPF launched an operation and made recovery of arms, ammunition and incriminating material from Behrote Nallah in Budhal, police said.

The recovery includes one pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 pistol bullets, two grenades, one bag, one uniform camouflage, one plastic belt, one polysheet (Tarpal), one knee cap, seven bandages, one hot strip (Garam patti), one syringe, one underwear, one electric tester, one Cipladine ointment. “Further investigation into the matter is going on,” police said.