Poonch, (Jammu and Kashmir): Two army soldiers were injured in a land mine blast near the Line of Control in Tain Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, local inputs said. It is learnt that the explosion took place when army personnel were performing their routine duties of patrolling along the Line of Control.

Two army personnel were injured and they have been hospitalised/ An update on the condition of the injured army personnel was not immediately known. The land mine blast along the Line of Control comes five days after one Border Security Force personnel and a woman civilian were injured after Pakistani Rangers resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Arnia sector in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a spokesman for the Border Security Force, on the evening of Oct 26, at about 2000 hrs, “Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Sector Jammu”. “In response, BSF troops immediately retaliated to the firing,” the BSF spokesperson said. Pertinently, security forces on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir by killing one unidentified terrorist during the abortive infiltration bid.

A spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement that the operation was carried out by the joint forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army. “In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues,” said the police spokesperson.