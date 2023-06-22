TWO MILITANT ASSOCIATES ARRESTED WITH AMMUNITION AND CASH IN SOUTH KASHMIRS ANANTNAG POLICE

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces have arrested two alleged militant associates in Bijbehera area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and recovered cash and ammunition from the duo, officials said on Thursday. As per official sources, a joint team of Army, Police and CRPF have arrested two militant associates identified as Abrar Ul Haq Katoo son of Mushtaq Ahmed Katoo, a resident of Arwani Bijbehara and Tauseef Ahmad Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Shetipora Bijbehara of Anantnag district.

An official said that Rs 1 lakh, 12 AK 47 rounds and one grenade has been recovered from their possession. It is pertinent to mention that on Jun 1 this year, Police claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

In a statement, a police spokesman had said that the accused duo identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Parra were apprehended at a checkpoint established at Warpora area of Kreeri Baramulla. From their possession arms and ammunition which included two pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live rounds were recovered, police said.

Earlier, in Feb. this year, Police claimed to have arrested two militant associates affiliated with the Jash-e-Mohammad outfit in south Kashnmir's Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Police also claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the arrested accused Jaish associates. According to a Police spokesman, the accused were arrested by a joint-team comprising Pulwama Police and Army (55RR following a specific input regarding delivery of consignment of weapons in Pulwama.