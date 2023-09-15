TWO MILITANT ASSOCIATES ARRESTED IN URI ARMS AND AMMUNITION SEIZED

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the border area of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the police and army claimed to have arrested two militant associates and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. According to an official source, the police and the army set up a roadblock and during the patrolling, they witnessed two persons moving under suspicious circumstances, and they tried to flee after they saw that there was a roadblock.

Jahangir Malik of ETV Bharat reports from Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir

The two militant associates were searched by the police personnel and during the frisking two pistols, two pistol magazines, two pistol silencers, five Chinese grenades and 28 pistol rounds were recovered from them and they were arrested. The two terrorist associates have been identified as Zahid Ahmed Mulla, son of Ghulam Hasan Mulla Saikna, a native of Baramulla, and Muhammad Arif, son of Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Sakina Stadium Colony in Baramulla.

Also read: J&K: Two Army officers, DySP killed during encounter in Anantnag

It may be recalled that they were reportedly involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terrorist handlers and further distribution of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to carry out terrorist activities. In this regard, under the Indian Arms Act, a case has been registered at the police station Odi and further investigation has been launched by the police. It may be noted that a few days ago the Baramulla police busted a militant gang network and arrested eight members; they seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.