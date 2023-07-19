Anantnag (J&K): Two non-local labourers were injured after being shot by militants in the Lal Chowk area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag District on Tuesday, July 18, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said, "The militants have used pistols for the attack. Both labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital. A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and security forces are on the job."

According to the senior police official, the injured were rushed to Srinagar Medical Hospital (SMHS) by locals with bullet wounds after the attack. "The militants attacked the labourers in the late evening. Taking advantage of the darkness, militants managed to flee away," he added.

Also read: The injured people have been identified as Akshay and Saurav. Both are 20 years old and hail from Sangli, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, police said that 'The Resident Front' (TRF) has claimed responsibility for this attack. According to Vijay Kumar, the entire area has been cordoned and searches are going on.

The fresh attack by the militants took place on the same day when the State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided 10 locations in three districts of South Kashmir as part of its investigation into the Pulwama killing of a Kashmir Pandit in February 2023. Also, this attack comes on the heels of the recent killing of three Bihar labour workers in Shopian, south Kashmir, which marked the first attack on labour workers from outside the union territory.

Also read: CRPF CoBRA commandos to be deployed in Kashmir for anti-militant operations