Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday claimed to have arrested two Overground Workers (OGWs) and recovered two grenades and eight rounds of bullets from their possession in Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A spokesman for Sopore Police said that on 17 Aug. , a joint naka was established at Sher Colony Tarzoo by Sopore Police and 52 RR.

“During naka checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Ningli towards Sher Colony by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the said persons tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended them tactfully,” he said. During preliminary questioning, they identified themselves as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ab. Rashid Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone son of Gh. Mohd Lone both the residents of Darnambal Tarzoo, added the police spokesman.

According to the police spokesman, from the possession of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ab. Rashid Bhat, two grenades were recovered and from the possession of Tanveer Ahmad Lone son of Gh. Mohd Lone, eight rounds of pistol were recovered. “Both the persons are OGWs of LeT. In this regard , case FIR No. 78/2023 U/S 7/25 A Act, 18, 23, 39 ULA (P) stands registered and investigation set into motion,” the police spokesman said.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a man hailing fromWest Bengal for allegedly stealing a pistol from a house in the summer capital, where he worked as domestic help. The accused Lokesh Kumar of Alipurdauar West Bengal who was presently staying in Elahibagh area in Soura of Srinagar, was caught with a pistol on a joint naka at Regal Chowk.