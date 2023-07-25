Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested two associates of the militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in a village in Kreeri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. An official spokesman for District Police Baramulla said that the arrests were made at a MVCP (Mobile Vehicle Check Post) in Village Chak Tapper Kreeri by joint forces of Baramulla Police and 29 RR.

The operation was launched on a specific information regarding movement of militants in the area, police said. While the security forces were manning the check post. two suspect persons who were coming from Chak Tapper towards Main Road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully, police said.

It said that during their personal search two Chinese Pistols, 2 Pistol Magazines, 14 live Pistol rounds, 1 ID Card and 1 Xerox copy of Aadhar Card were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately. The arrested duo has been identified as Dayem Majeed Khan, son of Ab Majeed Khan, a resident of Check Panjigam Bandipora and Ubair Tariq, son of Tariq Ahmad Khan, a resident of Watrina Phalwanpora Panjigam Bandipora.

“During preliminary investigation both the terrorist associates confessed that they are affiliated with banned terrorist organisation of LeT outfit and had collected the arms and ammunition for target killing in District Baramulla,” police said. It said that a case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act has been registered in Police Station Kreeri and investigations has been taken up in this regard.