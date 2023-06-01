TWO LASHKAR MILITANT ASSOCIATES ARRESTED WITH ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN NORTH KASHMIRS BARAMULLA POLICE

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir. In a press statement, police spokesman said that the accused were apprehended at a checkpoint established at Warpora area of Kreeri Baramulla.

During the naka checking, jointly manned by Baramulla Police and 29 RR, two persons moving suspiciously were apprehended, police said. "Upon their frisking the team recovered from their possession arms and ammunition which included two pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live rounds", he said. The arrested duo has been identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Parra, officials said that both of them are associates of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The accused have been taken into custody for questioning. The arrest of the two alleged LeT associates comes four days after security forces claimed to have arrested another LeT militant associate and recovered a grenade from his possession in Chandoosa area of the north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A police spokesman said that the accused identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir son of Mohd Shafi Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa and a surrendered terrorist in the past was apprehended by joint forces of Baramulla Police and 52 RR at a checkpoint set up at Shranz Crossing Nagbal Chandoosa.

Police said that the checkpoint was established following specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Village Nagbal Chandoosa. On Wednesday, Army apprehended three persons along with a huge consignment of narcotics and arms and ammunition near the border fence in Khari area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A soldier was injured in a brief exchange of fire during the incident.