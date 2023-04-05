Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliates allegedly involved in a grenade throwing incident on a wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in May last year, have fled from the police custody, officials said on Wednesday. As per local inputs, the two accused identified as Maroof Nazir, a resident of Kanilbagh and Shahid Showkat Bala, a resident of Banglowbagh managed to escape from Baramulla jail in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per police officials, the two accused got up at Sehri (pre-dawn meals) in the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan and gave slip to the cops present at the police station. As soon as the duo disappeared, police along with security forces launched a massive manhunt to nab the fleeing accused. A case has also been registered into the incident while further probe is going on.

A police official said that the accused duo was lodged at the Baramulla jail for their alleged involvement in the May 17 grenade throwing incident at a wine shop at Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla in which a 52-year-old man hailing from Rajouri district was killed while three others were injured. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh, son of Krishan Lal (52), a resident of Bakra area of Rajouri.

Three others identified as Govinder Singh (35) of Kathua, Ravi Kumar (36) son of Kartar Chand of Kathua and Govind Singh (35) from Rajouri district of Jammu division were injured in the attack. Police had said that two bike-borne attackers had stopped a outside the newly opened shop after which the pillion rider who was wearing a veil, lobbed hand grenade inside the wine shop leading to the casualties.