TWO JAMMU POLICE PERSONNEL SUSPENDED FOR DERELICTION OF DUTY

Jammu(Jammu and Kashmir): A designated team of officials of police was on routine night checking duty when a police vehicle was found abandoned while police personnel deployed for night duty were found in dereliction of duty. On this, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar has ordered the suspension of two police personnel of Police Post Chinore.

The suspended police personnel are Selection Grade Constable (SGCT) Jagdish Raj and constable Wasim Akram. The officials said that both the police personnel have been suspended with immediate effect.