Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Indian Army on Saturday claimed to have killed two infiltrators in a joint operation along the Line of Control in Machil Sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. In a post on X, a spokesman for the District Police Kupwara said that based on an intelligence input provided by Kupwara Police, in a joint operation carried by Army and Police in Kumkadiarea of Machal sector, two infiltrating terrorists have been killed so far.

The operation is still in progress, the police spokesman said. According to the police spokesman, two AK rifles, four magazine, 90 rounds, a pistol and a pouch and Pakistani currency was also recovered from the encounter site. Pertinently, in a similar operation, Army earlier this month claimed to have killed two after the Indian army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In an official statement issued at the time, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, a defense spokesperson based in Jammu had said that two militants were observed crossing the Line of Control (LOC) coming towards the Indian side in the Mandi sub-sector of Poonch District. He said that the joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police immediately to intercept the militants.