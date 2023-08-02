Srinagar: Two "hybrid terrorists" of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Giving details of the operation, a police official said that acting on a tip-off, security forces established a mobile vehicle checkpoint at Azadgunj in Baramulla town.

"On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Town Baramulla who are likely to carry out terrorist activities in Town in view of forthcoming Independence Day 2023, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, 53 Bn CRPF & Army 46 RR placed a MVCP (mobile van check post) at Azadgunj Old Town Baramulla," the official said. The two suspects tried to flee after noticing the checkpoint, the police official said.

"The suspects were apprehended tactfully. During their personal search, one pistol, one pistol magazine, four pistol rounds and one grenade were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately," the official said.

He said the two were identified as Faisal Majeed Ganie and Nurul Kamran Ganie, both residents of Baramulla. "Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals are hybrid terrorists and are affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation LeT. They had collected the arms and ammunition for carrying out terrorist activities in Baramulla town ahead of Independence Day," the official said.

A case under Indian Arms Act & UA (P) Act was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigations were taken up, the official added. Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives.

