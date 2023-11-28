Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army on Monday said it arrested two suspected persons and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in frontier district Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote, “In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, on specific intelligence, a Mobile Vehicle Interception Post (MVIP) was established today at Gushi Bridge at Kupwara where two suspected individuals were apprehended. 04xHand Grenades, 01xPistol with ammunition along with other incriminating material were recovered.

Investigation in progress”. The identity of the arrested persons was not immediately known. The arrest of the two suspected persons comes nearly a month after the security forces claimed to have killed a terrorist and foiled an infiltration bid in Jumagund area of Keran in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pertinently, on Friday, security forces in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a special search operation.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman while confirming the development said, "Acting on reliable information about the presence of a cache of arms, ammunition and other war like stores in forest area of Sarniyal-Khari of district Ramban, a joint team of army and Ramban police launched a search operation," said a police spokesperson.