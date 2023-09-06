TRAVEL ADVISORIES DISCOURAGING VISITS TO KASHMIR STILL IN PLACE

Srinagar: During the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held here in May, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre made a resounding declaration that one of the summit's goals was to persuade countries to remove travel advisories that discouraged tourists from visiting India, particularly Kashmir.

However, not much has changed, and several nations, notably the United States, the United Kingdom and other G20 member nations have maintained their positions regarding their citizens visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in its 'Foreign travel advice for India' says, "FCDO advises against all travel to the region of Jammu and Kashmir (including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar, and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway), except for travel by air to and from the city of Jammu, travel within the city of Jammu and travel within the region of Ladakh."

It has also advised the British citizens against "all but essential travel to the state of Manipur." "In April-May 2023 violent ethnic clashes broke out across Manipur, including in the state capital Imphal. Curfews and other restrictions have been imposed in many parts of the state. There may be transport disruptions. Mobile internet services remain suspended. You should avoid protests or large gatherings, follow the advice of the local authorities and your travel company, monitor local media and follow any curfew restrictions," FCDO says in an advisory, updated on September 1, 2023.

Similarly, the United States State Department has kept India at level 2 in its travel advisory. As per the State Department, level 2 means "Exercise Increased Caution" and this has been done due to "crime and terrorism" in India.

As per the advisory, issued on June 23, 2023, the US has asked its citizens "Do not travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest." It has also warned citizens not to travel "within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict."

While the US has kept India at level 2, Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states have been put at level 4. The advisory, issued post-G20 Tourism Working Group Meet in Srinagar, states: "Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Avoid all travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Sporadic violence occurs particularly along the Line of Control (LOC) separating India and Pakistan, and in tourist destinations in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam."

Regarding Northeastern states, the US advisory says, "Incidents of violence by ethnic insurgent groups, including bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets, occur occasionally in the northeast. US government employees at the US Embassy and Consulates in India are prohibited from travelling to the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur without special authorization from the US Consulate General in Kolkata."

Likewise, France, also a G20 member, too has not revoked travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit Jammu and Kashmir. France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has issued an updated 'Conseils aux Voyageurs' (Advice for Travelers) on September 1, 2023. The new advisory though talks about the restrictions in New Delhi in view of the G20 summit and has advised citizens to follow the information communicated by the local authorities. However, previously issued advisories for J&K on May 25, 2023, and for Manipur on June 29, 2023, have not been updated.

On May 25, France, in its advisory said, "All the districts of the Kashmir Valley as well as the Kargil district are formally advised against travel. Travellers in transit from or to Ladakh by land should plan routes avoiding the area formally advised against. Communications may be disrupted. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir may have repercussions on the whole Indian territory. It is important to exercise particular vigilance and to keep yourself regularly informed of the evolution of the situation."

A month later France, in an advisory regarding travel to Manipur, said: "It is highly recommended to avoid all non-essential travel to the state of Manipur at this stage. Violence shook Manipur in May 2023, including in the state capital, Imphal, plunging the region into a situation of persistent tension. Curfews and other restrictive measures have been imposed in many parts of the state. Mobile internet services are still interrupted, and the transport network may be disrupted in some parts of the region."

Interestingly, Australia updated its travel advisory on August 29, 2023, but the content regarding travel to Jammu and Kashmir has not changed.

"Do not travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir; and the India-Pakistan border (except the Atari-Wagah border crossing). This doesn't apply to the Union Territory of Ladakh, which was established as its own union territory of India in October 2019, separate from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Australia says while cautioning its citizens to "Exercise a high degree of caution in India overall due to the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime."

Interestingly, other G20 members viz Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey are yet to update their travel advisories regarding citizens travelling to Kashmir and Manipur.

Pertinently, last month Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha claimed that he had recently met senior officials from the United States and is now expecting that they (the US) will rollback the negative travel advisory in light of the improving situation in the J&K.

"A few days ago, I met two officials from the US Embassy. They expressed gratitude to me for the improved situation and stated that they could see a significant change in the Kashmir situation. I urged them that if they truly feel the change, they should assist in removing the negative travel advisory imposed on J&K by the US," Sinha said on August 23.

He further asserted that the US Embassy officials have assured him that they will write to their government and will strongly recommend the rollback of the negative travel advisory.

When ETV Bharat tried to speak to several top-ranked bureaucrats in the Jammu and Kashmir government regarding the negative travel advisory, most of them "denied to comment citing a busy schedule." However, a senior official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, claimed that "the government is trying hard for the same."

"Srinagar hoisted the G20 meet in May. The process to persuade European nations to revoke adverse travel advisories for India, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, started even before that. We wanted delegates from every member country," the official said.

"Honestly, if I tell you negative travel advisories doesn't matter. It's the individual's choice to visit any country and no advisory can stop them. I too believe foreign tourists provide a boost to the economy because of their better spending power and as such everything must be done officially. That is why the government is trying hard for the same," he added.

"The G20 meeting contributed to J&K's globalization. The attendees of the G20 tourism working group conference in Srinagar in May left with a favourable attitude and beautiful memories. We have also seen a steep rise in foreign tourists arriving in Kashmir this year. We all must appreciate this."

However, contradicting the Jammu and Kashmir administration's views, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, "We were hoping for something good for the Valley but nothing has happened."

"Any national or international event taking place in Kashmir has always been warmly welcomed by the NC. We anticipate that these activities will help Kashmir's residents and strengthen the local economy. Jammu and Kashmir's economy has declined during the past 30 years. We had welcomed the G20 meeting and we had argued at the time for the rollback of negative travel warnings from European countries. Sadly, none of the nations have revoked such travel advisories," he said.

"In reality, there have been updates to the negative travel advisories, especially for Manipur and J&K. That implies that the administration has been unable to keep any of its promises. They are doing propaganda to please whom? This is a depressing and demoralizing situation. Actuality, their propaganda is no longer effective. Although they are making tall claims about Kashmir returning to normalcy, this is not the case".

