Hyderabad: In a historic decision, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday.

"The J&K constituent assembly was not intended to be a permanent body. It was formed only to frame the Constitution. The recommendation of the Constituent Assembly was not binding on the President," the Supreme Court said in its judgement.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, heard the submissions in the matter for 16 days.

However, the timeline on Article 370 is not a talk of months or few years, but it can be traced back to the year when India got its independence, 1947. Here the detailed timeline starting from 1947 to till date: