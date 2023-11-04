TIFFIN BOX IED FOUND ON NATIONAL HIGHWAY IN JAMMU NETURALISED

Jammu: A major tragedy was averted following the detection of a tiffin box timer-based IED in the Jammu area. The explosive device was recovered and later defused by the bomb disposal squad. Further investigation into the incident was underway. Acting on a tip-off that some suspicious object was lying on the Sidhra Narwal Highway in Jammu near a police checkpost, the police swung into action and cordoned off the area.

A police team, along with the Police Component (Jammu), and a dog squad rushed to the spot. The device was found to be a tiffin box timer-based IED weighing around two kilograms, which was successfully detonated, the police said. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.