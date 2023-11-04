Tiffin box IED found on national highway in Jammu, neturalised
Published: 7 minutes ago
Tiffin box IED found on national highway in Jammu, neturalised
Published: 7 minutes ago
Jammu: A major tragedy was averted following the detection of a tiffin box timer-based IED in the Jammu area. The explosive device was recovered and later defused by the bomb disposal squad. Further investigation into the incident was underway. Acting on a tip-off that some suspicious object was lying on the Sidhra Narwal Highway in Jammu near a police checkpost, the police swung into action and cordoned off the area.
A police team, along with the Police Component (Jammu), and a dog squad rushed to the spot. The device was found to be a tiffin box timer-based IED weighing around two kilograms, which was successfully detonated, the police said. A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.
Earlier, in September, a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) concealed in a tiffin box near a culvert at Narian, along the Jammu-Poonch national highway (NH-144A) in J&K’s Rajouri district had been found. The IED was later neutralised in a controlled manner. A suspicious object (tiffin box), probably an IED, had been found lying on the roadside near a culvert by the Army’s Road Opening Party at Sangpur village. The device was found along the Jammu-Poonch national highway around 4.45 am. Three teams from the nearby Army camp were pressed into service to set up vehicle checkposts. The police were informed to join the operation. A bomb disposal squad successfully neutralised the IED. Traffic on the busy highway was suspended during the operation.