Tral (Jammu and Kashmir): Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have apprehended three “suspected individuals” and recovered two pistols and several rounds from them in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a spokesman for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps said that the two persons were apprehended by a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police during a cordon and search operation launched at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama.

The joint cordon and search operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs received by the Army in this regard, the Army spokesman said. “Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu & Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 Dec 23. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 02xPistol and other war-like stores. Joint Interrogation with Jammu and Kashmir Police in progress,” said the Army spokesman in the X post.

The Army did not reveal the identities of the alleged “suspected individuals” till this report was filed. There was no word from the Jammu and Kashmir Police over the identity of the arrested persons. Significantly, Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district is considered quite sensitive due to the presence of militants in the area in the past.

Popular Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani whose killing in 2016 led to the months-long agitation also hailed from Tral.