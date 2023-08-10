Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith security forces on Thursday claimed to have arrested three terrorist associates linked with outfit LeT in central Kashmir's Budgam district. Police also claimed to have recovered incriminating materials from the possession of the arrested accused.

A spokesman of the district police Budgam said that Police along with Army (62 RR) arrested three terrorist associates in Khansahab area of district Budgam. The arrested accused have been identified as Qaisar Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Kremshora, Tahir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Wagar and Aqib Rashed Ganie son of Abdul Rashed Ganie resident of Wagar.

“Incriminating materials including one Chinese hand grenade, two magazines and 57 live rounds have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said. “Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khansahab and investigation has been taken up,” it added.

Pertinently, the arrest of the alleged LeT associates in Budgam comes a day after police in central Kashmir's Srinagar district claimed to have arrested two associates of the militant outfit JeM hailing from south Kashmir's Pulwama district. “Two(2) terror associates of JeM namely Arshad Mushtaq, son of Mushtaq Mangroo, a resident of Badibagh Pulwama and Suhail Majeed Mir, son of Abdul Majeed Mir of Machpuna Pulwama arrested by Srinagar Police and two grenades recovered from them,” a police spokesman said.

He said that a FIR 124 u/s 18,23,39 UAPA and 4,5 Explosive Act has been registered at Parimpora Police Station.