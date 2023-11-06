Rajouri( Jammu and Kashmir): In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed while 15 others were injured after a passenger minibus they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Kotranka area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, official sources said. Local sources said that the mini bus bearing registration number JKO2AB-5535 met with an accident by skidding off the road and fell into gorge at Farwaala Nagrota area in the mountainous district.

Sources said that the driver of the vehicle lost control over it due to which the vehicle and rolled down 300 feet into a gorge. It is learnt that the vehicle was going from Pakauri to Rajouri when the accident took place. In this accident, three people died on the spot while 15 people are said to be injured. All the injured have been taken to Government Medical College Rajouri for treatment.

Mehmood Hussain, Medical Superintendent GMC Rajouri said that a total of 18 persons were brought to the hospital of whom three were declared dead at the Emergency section of the associated hospital of the GMC Rajouri. The rest of the injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, Hussain said. He said that they are providing best of the facilities to the victims hoping that the injured will recover soon.