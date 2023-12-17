Srinagar: Three "hybrid" terrorists involved in last week's attack on a policeman in the Bemina area of Srinagar city have been arrested, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir R R Swain said on Sunday.

Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak was attacked while he was returning home after duty on December 9. Giving details, the DGP said the conspiracy of the attack was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives, police said. Swain said the arrested trio -- Imtiyaz Ahmed Khanday, Mehran Khan and Danish Ahmed Malla, all from Srinagar -- were involved in the attack on the policeman.

"Chak was returning home from duty when the three terrorists fired upon him with a pistol. Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday attacked the cop. The mastermind of this attack was Danish Malla, who was directed by active terrorist Hamza Burhan (Arujmand Gulzar of Pulwama) who is operating from Pakistan," Swain told reporters in Srinagar.

Chak was attacked in Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina on the evening of December 9 when he was returning home. He was critically injured and was shifted to hospital where is under treatment. The DGP said his condition is stable. Swain said that the three arrested had made a list of policemen to be targeted but with their arrest, a major conspiracy and further attacks were prevented from taking place.

The DGP said two pistols (Canik TP09) made in Turkey, three magazines and 65 bullets were recovered from the arrested trio. Two policemen were killed in Baramulla and Srinagar before the Bemina incident by unidentified militants. Inspector Masroor Ali was killed in Eidgah, Srinagar. "The investigation into the killing of Inspector Masroor is being done by the National Investigation Agency," Swain said.