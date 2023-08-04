THREE ARMY JAWANS INJURED IN ENCOUNTER IN KULGAM

Srinagar: Three Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening. The injured jawans were rushed to the hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

"Three jawans got injured in the encounter. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow," police said in a brief statement issued on its Twitter handle. According to sources, a gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hallan Manzgam area of Kulgam district after security forces got a tip off about the presence of two to three militants in the area.

Officials said that a joint operation was immediately launched by the police, Army and CRPF. The security forces rushed to the area and cordoned it off. An exchange of fire broke out in which three Indian Army jawans were injured.

This came a day after an Army personnel, who went missing for the last six days, was recovered from Kulgam district. Officials said the 25-year-old soldier will be interrogated after medical checkup. The soldier, who was on leave, had gone to the market to get grocery items and then went missing. His family members apprehended that he had been kidnapped by the terrorists and issued an appeal for his release.

Also Read: Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Earlier, in May, five jawans were killed and one was injured in an encounter with militants in the Rajouri district. The incident took place during an operation to flush out terrorists.