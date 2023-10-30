Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Outgoing Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh, who is retiring on Oct, has warned the police personnel that the threat of militant attacks in the Union Territory cannot be overlooked asking the police personnel to be alert. The DGP's remarks came a day after an inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot at by unidentified militants leaving him critically injured in Eidgarh area of Srinagar.

DGP Dilbag Singh was speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event at Zewan area on Srinagar outskirts after launching 160 state-of the art vehicles for 43 police stations under Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP) on Monday. Dilbagh Singh said the police personnel “should protect their lives and should not do any negligence”.

Police inspector Masroor Ali Wani was seriously injured in the militant attack in Eidgah when he was playing cricket in the area on Sunday. DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the said police officer is a local from the area and he was playing cricket with the local youth when he was shot at. He said that the injured police officer is undergoing treatment and prayed for his recovery.

Over recent infiltration bids along the Indo-Pakistan border, Dilbagh Singh said that infiltration attempts by militants on the Line of Control and the border are continuing, but their efforts are being thwarted by the security forces on the LoC and the border. He said that there is a strong system of security forces on the LoC and IB through which the soldiers are monitoring every moment and giving a befitting response to any infiltration attempt.