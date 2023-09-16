Brigadier PMS Dhillon speaking to reporters

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Altogether three militants were killed in a gun battle in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, said Brigadier PMS Dhillon of 161 Infantry Brigade while briefing reporters on Saturday.

Speaking about a fierce gunfight in the Hathlanga area on Saturday, Brigadier Dhillon said, "An ambush was sighted in the Hathlanga area by the soldiers of the Rustam Batallion at around 6.20 am in the morning. The weather was foggy leading to poor visibility. Our soldiers noticed that a group of three to four terrorists was trying to infiltrate near the Hathlanga Nala on the Line of Control (LOC). Our forces responded immediately. The soldiers used UPGS, MGS, and rocket launchers. In the firefight, one terrorist was neutralized (killed) by our jawans. It was also noticed by the forces that the two other injured terrorist had changed their position."

The firefight was activated again for the second time and continued for half an hour at around 9.15 a.m., said the Army officer.

"The second terrorist was killed in the gun battle. The third badly injured terrorist fled towards the nearest Pakistani outpost to take shelter. It was observed that when the third terrorist was fleeing, the Pakistani soldiers were providing cover-fire support to the injured militant. That the third terrorist also succumbed to his injuries after entering the Pakistani side of the border," he added.

The third injured terrorist went 300 to 400 metres inside the Pakistani side of the border and died in the forested area. One AK 47 and one AK 74 and several magazines as well as some grenades were recovered from the spot during the search operation, he added.