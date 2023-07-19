Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said. "In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army, BSF and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle. The Army said the operation was still in progress. “Two terrorists eliminated and 04 AK Rifles, 06 Hand Grenades and other war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a statement.

The operation has been named 'Operation Khakhi Patch'. The operation comes a day after the Army claimed to have killed four terrorists in a joint operation with the J&K Police near the Line of Control in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. An Army spokesman said that as part of 'Operation Trinetra II', a major Cordon and Search Operation was launched near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil Surankote of Poonch district acting on specific intelligence.

Four terrorists were eliminated in a Joint Operation by Indian Army and JK Police, the Army spokesman said. Hours earlier, Army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and killed two unidentified militants.