Jammu and Kashmir : A terrorist wanted in India was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside a mosque in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Friday, official sources have said. Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim, who was purportedly affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was one of the main conspirators behind the Dhangri terror attack on January 1.

Seven people died and 13 more were injured when terrorists struck in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir and opened indiscriminate fire on the local residents. They also left behind an improvised explosive device (IED) that went off the following morning.

Originally hailing from the Jammu region, Ahmad exfiltrated across the border in 1999, the official sources said. He was considered as the brain behind the revival of terrorism in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the officials said, according to a PTI report.

Also Read : J&K: Death toll touches four in Rajouri terror attack

In January last, a terror strike shook the Rajouri district in J and K. At least four civilians were shot dead and several others were left injured in a suspected terror attack at the Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Prior to this incident, two civilians were shot dead outside an army camp in the same region on December 16. Later on December 28, four militants were killed in an exchange of fire at Sidhra in the Jammu district.