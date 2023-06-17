Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday said that terrorism was “dying a slow death” but “attempts are being made across the border to keep terrorism alive”. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that infiltration bids were being made of late in a bid to keep the “terrorism alive.”

“Terrorism is dying a slow death but some attempts from across the LoC are being made continuously to push in terrorists to keep terrorism alive. Security forces have foiled majority of infiltration bids this year but yes, some terrorists have managed to enter into this side from Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara sectors who targeted civilians and security forces,” DGP Dilbag Singh said while talking to the media on the sidelines of Jashn-e-Dal program in Srinagar.

Singh said that it was “for the first time after a long gap, people of J&K are reaping the peace dividends as children are going to school, business activities going on without disruptions and tourists arriving in large numbers”. The DGP said that operations are on to track these groups adding they will be zeroed in soon.

The DGP said that six infiltration bids were foiled by the security forces while also referring to the encounter of Friday Jun. 16 along the LoC in Jamagund area of Kupwara district in which the security forces claimed to have killed five militants. Security forces also claimed to have recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from the possession of the slain militants.

“It was only yesterday, another bid was foiled in Poonch sector where a group of terrorists were pushed back and not allowed to enter into this side,” the DGP said. Over a question whether the continuous infiltration bids were a violation of existing Ceasefire pact, the J&K police chief said the agreement is being “followed in spirit by either sides, but there are some efforts to push in militants into this side to keep the pot boiling.”

Over arrangements for the upcoming Yatra, the DGP said that all the security arrangements are being done to ensure smooth and peaceful pilgrimage. Earlier, addressing the Jashn-e-Dal gathering, the DGP said that the event is an opportunity to showcase Kashmir’s hospitality. “Some 600 children having interest in water sports are participating in the event. We want to provide them a platform at national and international level,” he said, adding that “Dal lake is not just beautiful but peaceful as ever”.