Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow militant group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has issued a 'hit list' of 30 Rashtriya Swayamsevak (RSS) leaders in the Kashmir valley. The TRF had already been designated by the government as a terrorist group under the UAPA as of January this year.

Recently, the TRF and four other groups have been added to the central government's list of terrorist organizations. The TRF is a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy involved in the plotting the killing of security forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The majority of the leaders in TRF's list are female. The following names have appeared on the list that is doing rounds on social media: Sangeeta Anand (J&K), Karuna Chhetri (J&K), Muhammad Haroon (J&K), Irshad Tantray (Kulgam), Manzoor Ahmed (Kulgam), Shabbir Ahmed Bhat ( South Kashmir), Mushtaq Malik ( Anantnag), Muhammad Mujmbal (Udhampur), Gohwar Dar (South Kashmir), Waseem Hayat (Jammu and Kashmir), Muhammad Iqbal Sheikh (Pulwama), Afroza Bano (Baramulla), Shameema Bano (Jammu and Kashmir ), Muhammad Azam (Rajouri), Zaffar Hussain Gujjar (Kulgam), Mehraj ud din Bhat (Shopian), Mushtaq Burjan (Shopian), Sumaira Bano (Baramulla), Zamrooda Akhtar (Baramulla), Mubeena Ali (Baramulla), Rubeena Begum ( Baramulla), Sakeena Begum. (Baramulla), Akhtar Zahra (Baramulla), Snobar Nissar (Jammu and Kashmir), Shabnam Akhtar (Kashmir),

The threatening letters have appeared at a time when the J&K administration is attempting to demonstrate that the situation in Kashmir has improved. A multi-party delegation is also slated to travel to Kashmir in the weeks leading up to Eid at the invitation of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to assess the situation there. During a meeting of up to 13 opposition party leaders in Delhi, a memorandum requesting the Election Commission to begin the election process in Jammu and Kashmir—where delimitation has been lifted—was presented.