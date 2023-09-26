Srinagar: The passport of PDP leader Waheed Parra has been confiscated by the regional passport officer of Kashmir in a move that will block Parra's outside travel from the country.

Parra has long been accused of his link with militants and subversive forces as news of allegations of his support to militants by the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police has been doing the rounds for sometime. Arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on November 25, 2020, Parra remained in jail until May 25, 2022. He was first arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and subsequently by the State Investigation Agency (SIA).

A close associate of Parra confirmed this information to ETV Bharat and said that he was sent this notice by the Regional Passport Officer Devinder Singh on Sunday. He also said Parra was supposed to go to Yale University in America.

This action has been taken against Waheed Parra under the Passport Act 1967, in which the passport is confiscated in the interest of the country's dignity, unity and security. He was in jail for almost a year on these charges and has been out on bail. Earlier, two cases have been filed against Waheed Parra by the NIA and Counter Intelligence unit of Kashmir over his link with militants. He was jailed for almost two years.