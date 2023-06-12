TERROR FUNDING CASE NIA ATTACHES JAILED BUSINESSMAN ZAHOOR WATALIS THREE PROPERTIES IN NORTH KASHMIRS HANDWARA

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir The National Investigation Agency on Monday attached three immovable properties of jailed businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in an alleged militancy funding case in Handwara area of north Kashmirs Kupwara district local inputs said Official sources privy to the development said that land measuring 133 Marlas 86 Marlas and 103 Marlas belonging to Watali who was arrested by the NIA in 2017 was attached this morning by a team of NIA officials at Baghatpora Handwara A notice has also been pasted at the said properties It is learnt that the properties have been attached by the NIA in connection with an alleged militancy funding case being probed by the federal probe agency It can be recalled that the NIA has already attached Watali s house at Baghat aea of uptown Srinagar near Gurdwara on 31 May this year in connection with the case RC102017NIADLI on the orders by the special NIA court Pataila House Courts New Delhi Also read NIA summons top Kashmir Islamic scholar Maulana Rehmatullah Qasmi in Al Huda Education Trust caseThe attachment of Watali s property comes five days after the NIA summoned a top Islamic scholar at a noted seminary in north Kashmir s Bandipora district in an alleged funding activities of another seminary in Rajouri district Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi rector Darul Aloom Reheemiya in Bandipora was summoned by the federal probe agency for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged funding activities of the Al Huda Education Trust AHET in Rajouri The NIA questioned Maulana Qasmi at its camp office in Srinagar Al Huda Education Trust based in Rajouri has come under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in certain financial activities