New Delhi: In a key development, the central government Sunday declared Kashmir separatist amalgam 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir' a banned organisation for fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India propaganda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision and said TeH was found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K. Under PM @narendramodi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith," Shah wrote on 'X'.

In the past, the group was headed by deceased separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was succeeded by Masarat Alam Bhat, who is currently in jail. Alam's party 'Muslim League of Jammu Kashmir' was declared a banned organisation on December 27.

In a gazetted notification, issued on Sunday, Additional Secretary Praveen Vashista said the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is known for “its involvement in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling the secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir”. “The objective of TeH is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Vashista in the notification.

“…And, whereas, the leaders and members of the TeH have been involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, and sustained stone-pelting on Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir…The TeH and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country,” said the Centre’s notification.

“…The TeH members are paying tributes to terrorists who were killed in encounters with Security Forces and its members have been involved in supporting terrorist activities with an intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the State…The TeH and its leaders and members have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, security and communal harmony of the country,” it said.