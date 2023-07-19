SUSPICIOUS BAG FOUND ON JAMMU PATHANKOT NATIONAL HIGHWAY JAMMU SRINAGAR HIGHWAY CLOSED DUE TO LANDSLIDE

Samba (Jammu and Kasmir): A suspicious bag has been found on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Sambha district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. According to officials, police personnel and officials of the Army rushed to the spot, where the bag was found.

"The bag has been checked and nothing suspicious has been found," said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jammu.

Meanwhile, in another developed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) was blocked due to a landslide and muck accumulation at Cafeteria Morh on the outskirts of Ramban town, officials said. "The NH was blocked after a significant portion of the hillside collapsed. Efforts to clear the debris and restore traffic flow has started," a senior official said.

According to the senior official, heavy machinery, including excavators and bulldozers, JCB, were deployed to remove the muck and boulders that had blocked both lanes of the National Highway. He also said that the pilgrims, who are proceeding for the 'Amaranth Yatra', have also been prohibited from going further.

Authorities are urging commuters to exercise patience and adhere to the instructions provided by the traffic police. This is not the first time that the National Highway has been blocked this season.

Earlier on July 9, goods trucks remain stranded at Udhampur on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) which was closed due to inclement weather. The NH-44 has also been blocked due to landslides even as the police authorities have advised the people not to use it.

