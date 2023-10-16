SUSPECTED TERRORIST ARRESTED IN SHOPIAN

Srinagar: Security forces arrested a suspected terrorist in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession they said. "Police along with security forces arrested one hybrid terrorist and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from his possession in Shopian," a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said the security forces set up a checkpoint and patrolling in villages of Manihal, Aloora and DK Pora following information about possible movement of terrorists in the area. "During naka checking at Manihal Crossing, suspicious movement of one person coming towards naka point by foot was observed. On seeing the police party and security forces, the suspect person tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended him," the spokesman said.