Srinagar: Ahead of the much-awaited Supreme Court's judgment on the abrogation of Article 370, security forces were on high alert and additional personnel were deployed at strategic places in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), particularly in the Kashmir Valley. The police also tightened social media surveillance and people were cautioned against spreading false information. The public was asked not to engage in rumour-mongering failing which they would face strict consequences. The situation in the state was stable like any other day. Business establishments were opened while there was no disruption of traffic in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, two former Chief Ministers of the state, claimed that they were placed under house arrest by the police. MY Tarigami, CPI (M) leader, said that he, too, was prohibited from leaving the house. The politicians also shared images of their houses on social media showing that the police had locked the gates. Abdullah and Tarigami reside in the heavily guarded Gupkar area of Srinagar while Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), lives in the Khimbar region, about 16 km from Gupkar.

Gupkar Road was off-limits for journalists and representatives of the media. Only private car drivers with valid ID proof were permitted to travel past Gupkar Road. The J&K Police denied the political leaders' allegations, stating that they have no orders to make arrests or impose limitations in light of the court's decision. Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor (LG), confirmed to local media that no arrests were being made.

On social media, Mufti, Abdullah and Tarigami posted statements expressing dissatisfaction with the verdict. The media was unable to connect with Sajjad Lone, a former minister and president of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference for his comments.

Few leaders addressed the media without facing any restrictions. Ex-CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, ex-minister Hakeem Yasin and Apni Party spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin spoke to journalists from their respective residences. The three politicians applauded the court's ruling to hold assembly elections in J&K and restore its statehood.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP-led Central government abrogated Article 370, dividing the erstwhile state of J&K into two union territories. The government's decision was validated today by the court, four years since its inception. A day before August 5, 2019, a curfew was imposed in the state, resulting in the detention of prominent political leaders.