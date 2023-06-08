Srinagar: A school in Srinagar has triggered controversy for reportedly not allowing students to enter the premises wearing 'Abaya' (cloak).

Several students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School in Rainawari area of Srinagar protested against the school authorities on Thursday in this regard. One of the protesting students said that they were not allowed to enter the school premises wearing ‘Abaya’ following an order from the school principal. Till yesterday, the principal asked students not to enter the school premises with ‘Abaya’ and now she is changing her statement, the student said.

Students alleged that the institute was originally a girls' school but it started co-education. Thus, students have demanded the authorities to fix a dress code for them.

School authorities refuted the allegation of students wearing 'Abaya' being disallowed. They said that the school has a dress code though some girls wear 'Abaya' but they have never been prevented from attending classes. Officials said recently teachers were told to ask students not to wear 'Abaya' inside the school campus.

Students were told that they can come to school wearing 'Abaya' but not wear it inside the campus in order to maintain decorum, school officials said. It was further clarified that the instruction was not issued by the higher-ups but it was an attempt to introduce a proper dress code in school as followed elsewhere.

Now, the school has decided to announce a proper colour and pattern of ‘Abaya’ for students who want come to school wearing it so as to maintain parity and decorum. Colourful 'Abayas' will not be allowed in the school, principal said.