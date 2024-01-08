Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a move that has stirred both concern and confusion, the vehicle owners affiliated to All Kashmir Transporters' Confederation in the Kashmir valley are set to observe a two-day 'Steering Chodo Andolan' on January 9 and January 10. The strike has been called by transporters not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in Maharashtra, New Delhi, and several other states.

According to Mohammad Shafi Mir, the Chairman of All Kashmir Transporters' Confederation, this coordinated effort is a response to the demands made by transporters nationwide. "All passenger vehicles will observe the 'Steering Chodo Andolan' on January 9 and January 10," Mir declared on Monday.

One notable exception to this unified front is the All JK Oil Tankers Association, which, in a video statement, rebuffed any reports of a strike being called by their association. The conflicting messages from different transport groups have left residents and authorities in a state of uncertainty.

The primary demand of the striking transporters is the rollback of penal provisions introduced by the Centre regarding hit-and-run cases. The contentious issue has led to a nationwide protest by transporters, with various regions joining in solidarity.

Interestingly, just last week, the Kashmir valley experienced a wave of anxiety when rumors spread about an imminent fuel shortage. Locals rushed to petrol pumps, fearing potential disruptions in fuel supply. The Jammu and Kashmir Oil Tankers Association swiftly moved to quell these fears, issuing a statement that no strike call had been issued by their association.