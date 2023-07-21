SRINAGAR MAN KILLS WIFE IN SAMBA DISTRICT COPS ARREST KILLER IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE INCIDENT

Srinagar: In a gruesome incident, a 24-year-old woman was killed by her husband in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased Rimpy had a two-year-old girl child. The killer was arrested by the police immediately after the incident. Sources in the police said that prima facie it appears that some monetary dispute was brewing between the couple, which led to the killing of the woman.

A police team headed by SDPO Vijaypur and SHO of Ramgarh police station under the supervision of additional SP, Samba, Surinder Choudhary immediately swung into action and arrested the accused without giving him time to escape from the district. Although the accused fled from the spot immediately after committing the crime, the police tightened vigil at all the Nakas (checkposts) in the district, resulting in the arrest of the accused. The grisly incident happened in the Ramgarh area in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that an FIR (number 40/2023) under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered at Ramgarh police station. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors. After the completion of all legal formalities, the accused was arrested. He was being interrogated by the police. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Sunny Lambad, son of Darshan Kumar Choudhary, a resident of Ramgarh in Samba district, the police added. Deceased Rimpy hailing from Ramgarh entered into wedlock with Sunil alias Sunny Lambad, who is also a resident of Ramgarh, nearly four years ago. The couple has a girl child.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba), Benam Tosh said that a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC at Ramgarh police station. "The accused has been arrested and further investigation is going on into the incident," the SP added.