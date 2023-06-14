Srinagar JampK Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla will step down as the General Officer Commanding GOC of the strategic Srinagarbased 15 Corps Chinar on Thursday He will be replaced by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai Lt Gen Aujla has been appointed the new Master General Sustenance MGS at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi The Chinar Corps has been entrusted with the task of antimilitancy operations in Kashmir as well as maintaining vigil on the Line of Control LoC According to sources in the Army Lt Gen Aujala will be shifted to New Delhi on Thursday and Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai will assume charge of the GOC of 15 Corps This shuffle comes after Army Headquarters approved Lt Gen Ghai s new place of posting as 15 Corps Commander in the last month Lt Gen Ghai who has extensive experience fighting insurgencies was formerly assigned as Major General Staff of the Northern Command which is situated in Udhampur Also read JK Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar CorpsIn the Army he was commissioned as an officer and was posted with the Kumaon Regiment Lt Gen Ghai has held the position of GOC for the 56 Infantry Division in the Northeast in addition to his service in the Kashmir and Jammu divisionsPertinently there are six operational and one training command in the 12 millionstrength Indian Army The Indian Army s combat units are divided into 14 Corps each of which is under the leadership of a Lt Gen rank commander A General Officer Commanding in Chief General Officer Commanding or the Corps Commander is in charge of a Command Three or four Divisions are under each Corps