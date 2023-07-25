SRINAGAR ADMINISTRATION MULLS OVER LIFTING CURBS ON MUHARRAM PROCESSION ON TWO ROUTES

Srinagar: Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said on Tuesday that the government is serious about lifting the decade-old restrictions on the traditional mourning processions of Muharram from two routes in the Srinagar district. Following this, the Shia community has now been asked to provide details to the district administration regarding the number of mourners participating in the procession and others. Now it is up to the Shia community to take a decision at the earliest.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Bidhuri said that a series of meetings were held regarding the lifting of restrictions on Muharram processions on two routes in Srinagar. These restrictions were imposed decades ago as there might be some issues behind them. "We are serious about lifting the restrictions and the matter is before the Shia community to decide. They were asked to provide details about how many people will be participating in the procession."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been mulling over the permission to take out the traditional and historic mourning procession, which is scheduled to take place on the 8th and 10th day of Muharram in Srinagar. The procession had been banned since the beginning of militancy in the early 90s. It may be noted that several meetings were held recently between the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Shia leaders regarding the permission of taking out the funeral processions during Muharram and especially the mourning processions on 8th and 10th day of Muharram.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It also marks the start of the new Islamic year. Muharram holds great importance among Muslims. This sacred month is also known as the Hijri and the 'Month of Allah'.

