Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): At least one ‘Agniveer’ was killed and two others were injured in a mine blast along Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district district of Jammu and Kashmir, local inputs said. According to reports, the mine blast took place along forward area of Rajouri, leaving three soldiers injured.

The three injured soldiers were evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur, where one succumbed to his injuries. This is a developing story. More details awaited. Pertinently, two army soldiers were injured after a land mine went off near the Line of Control in Tain Mankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in November last year.

It can be recalled that the land mine explosion took place on Nov 1 last year when army personnel were on routine duties of patrolling along the Line of Control in Poonch district. The land mine blast had come five days after a Border Security Force personnel and a woman civilian were injured after Pakistani Rangers resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the Indo-Pak International Border in Arnia sector of Jammu district.