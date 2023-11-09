Jammu: A homemaker along with a group of women in Kot-Bhalwal on the outskirts of Jammu have delved on the idea of making chocolates and marketing their products. With chocolates, particularly the homemade ones being high on demand, these women are presently toiling hard to get their products ready for the upcoming Diwali.

Pooja Devi's journey from being a homemaker to a successful entrepreneur is truly inspiring. Through the Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission's (JKRLM) "Umeed" scheme she has been able to tap her potential and explore her entrepreneurial skills.

Pooja said the idea of running something of her own had always attracted her. Having a liking towards cooking, Pooja used to be attracted towards chocolate making. She saw a few YouTube videos and learnt the various techniques of chocolate-making. However when she actually got down to work, she faced some difficulties as she was not getting the desired results.

However, failures never defeated her and instead she became more determined to succeed. "I was being told that I was foolish to pursue such a task. Many even told me to leave my dream as it was not so easy. But, I wanted to go ahead with what I have dreamed. Finally, I succeeded in making the delicacy well," she said.

Slowly, she learnt about the production, packaging, branding, and marketing aspects. Equipped with knowledge and skills through 'Umeed', she started her own chocolate-making business under the brand name "Smiley Chocolates."

Pooja said that after learning the nitty-gritty herself she took it upon herself to share her knowledge and skills with other women in Jammu. She has provided training to around 35 women, empowering them to become self-reliant and start their own chocolate-making ventures.

By running her business and guiding other women, she has become a role model and a source of inspiration in her community. Her success story has encouraged many other women to explore their potential and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.