Srinagar: Doctors at Sher Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Kashmir Valley's tertiary care hospital located in Srinagar's Soura area, have been ordered by the administration to prescribe only generic medicines to patients in the hospital.

The entry of medical representatives visiting the hospital at different times has also been banned. A circular issued by Dr. Farooq Ahmed Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura, stated that as per the order of the Director General Health Services Government of India, Medicines prescribed in any government hospital should be generic only and no branded company medicines should be prescribed even in scams.

"It has been conveyed by Director General Health Services, Government of India and endorsed by Director SKIMS & Ex. Officio Secretary to Government, that all the medications prescribed in Government Hospitals should be Generic Medicines only and not in any case branded medicines,” read the circular issued by SKIMS.

“In this regard, it is also reiterated that visits of Medical Representatives to Government Hospitals premises are completely curtailed. Any information about new launch may be communicated by e-mail only," it read further. It should be noted that the Union Ministry of Health announced on July 22 that only generic medicines will be prescribed in all government hospitals and more than 10,000 Jan Aushadhi shops will be opened across the country by March 2024 to provide medicines to patients.

Also read: Over 29,000 vacancies filled in Jammu & Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370: Centre