Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): A nurse from the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura has been awarded the coveted Florence Nightingale award. Firdousa Jan, a native of Budgam's Chaar-e-Shareef area, who is currently residing in Bagh-e-Mehtab in Srinagar, was presented with the honour on Thursday in Delhi.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Firdousa expressed her joy at receiving the honour. "It demonstrates that your works are appreciated," she remarked. She has been assigned to work as a tutor in the SKIMS Soura College of Nursing for a year while she pursues her doctorate. She won the prize for her outstanding performance at COVID-19, her subsequent work in slum areas and for the underprivileged segment of society, and her efforts to raise awareness of the negative effects of drugs and mental health conditions.

"As the prevalence of psychiatric diseases is rising in Kashmir owing to stress, I have launched awareness campaigns at educational institutions to educate children and teenagers about drug addiction. I'm concentrating on getting my Ph.D. right now. My research articles have appeared in a number of periodicals," the speaker said.

Firdousa Jan advised nurses to have a caring approach to their profession and concentrate on providing high-quality patient care. In addition to administering an injection to a patient, she explained, nurses also needed to provide evidence-based nursing care. According to Firdousa, in order to deliver high-quality care because there are no boundaries to care, nurses must be skilled and constantly advance their knowledge via education. She counselled them to use all available means to better serve society.

At a ceremony conducted on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President of India Droupadi Murmu gave the nursing professionals the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the years 2022 and 2023. The National Florence Nightingale Award was established in 1973 as a symbol of appreciation for the noteworthy contributions provided to society by nurses and nursing professionals by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.