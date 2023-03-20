Pulwama: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir police conducted searches at the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Pulwama, in connection with a militancy case. The SIU team raided the house of Abdul Aziz Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar in Kakapora in Sithargund.

It has been reported that Abdul Aziz's son, Riyaz Ahmed, is an active militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to sources, Riyaz joined the militant group eight years back and is one of the oldest surviving militants in the group. An FIR has been registered against him at a police station in Pulwama, following which his place was raided.

Sources said that during the search operation, the SIU team recovered some necessary documents, including electronics items.

Meanwhile, the SIU in the last week seized the house of Muhammad Ishaq Malik who was allegedly involved in militancy, in Anantnag. The seizure was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate. Muhammad Ishaq Malik, son of Muhammad Saifullah Malik, a resident of Dhanwitpura.

Speaking about the incident, an SIU spokesman said the seizure was done under Section 25 of the UAPA for his alleged activities related to militancy. The statement further said that the accused was involved in the case of FIR No. 103/2022 under Section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18,20,23,38 UA(P)A Act. He is presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag.

There were almost raids at the hands of SIU at five different places in four districts of Kashmir valley in connection with a militancy-related case. The raids were carried out at Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir, Baramulla, and Sopore in north Kashmir, and Budgam district in central Kashmir.

In Anantnag, the house of Uwais Gul son of Gul Mohammad was searched. These raids were carried out a day after the SIU carried out searches at two places in the Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.