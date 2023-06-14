SIA RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN SOUTH KASHMIR IN CONNECTION WITH BANK ATM GUARDS KILLING

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency on Wednesday launched raids in three districts of south Kashmir in connection with the killing of a bank ATM guard belonging to the minority Hindu community in Pulwama district in Feb this year local inputs said Official sources said that a team of SIA Kashmir along with police and CRPF launched raids in Pulwama Shopian and Anantnag districts and started searching the premises at various locations The raids are being carried out in connection with the investigation of the killing of Bank ATM guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma on Feb 26 in Achan area of Pulwama Sharma was shot in chest while he was on his way to a local market at around 11 am on the fateful day killing case FIR No142023 The first round of raids were conducted last month at nine different locations across valley Also read SIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir in civilian killing caseThe SIA Kashmir had launched raids at nine different locations in three districts of south Kashmir in connection with the killing The SIA sleuths accompanied by local police and the paramilitary CRPF launched raids at nine locations in three districts of Pulwama Anantnag and Shopian in south Kashmir and started searches there In Pulwama district the SIA conducted searches in Litter area while simultaneous searches were also started at Shirmal and Kachwa area of Shopian and Chittergul Semthan and Shangus Utrosoo area of Anantnag districts of south Kashmir an official said It can be recalled that the slain had not been reporting to duty due to a spate of terror attacks on his community members In a statement issued after the attack Kashmir Zone Police had said “Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma SO Kashinath Sharma RO Achan Pulwama while on way to a local market Deputy Inspector General DIG South Kashmir Range Rayees Bhat had termed it as a “planned attack saying that armed security guards had been placed on duty in the village