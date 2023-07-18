SIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir in bank ATM guard killing case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in south Kashmir in connection with investigations into the killing of bank guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma in February this year, local inputs said. It is learnt that raids are underway at dozens of places in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag in case FIR No 14/2023 of killing ATM guard Sanjay Sharma of Pulwama.

The searches are being carried out at Qaimoh Kulgam, Heff Shopian, Anantnag town, Bijbehara and many other locations in south Kashmir, sources said. According to the sources, the searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court. The case of killing of Sharma was initially investigated by Pulwama Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA Kashmir.

Also read: SIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir in connection with Bank ATM guard's killing

Pertinently, the Bank ATM guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma was shot at on Feb. 26 in Achan area of Pulwama. Sharma was shot in his chest by unidentified gunmen while he was on his way to a local market at around on the fateful day. Tuesday's are the third round of raids by the Jammu and Kashmir SIA in south Kashmir in the case.

The first round of raids were conducted by the SIA in May this year at nine different locations in the Kashmir valley. In the second round of raids in the case, the SIA Kashmir assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF raided various locations in Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag districts in south Kashmir and started searching the premises in connection with the case.