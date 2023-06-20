Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Tuesday searched multiple places across four districts in the Valley in connection with a case concerning the misuse of social media.

The SIA in a statement issued here stated, "Today on 20 June 2023, SIA Kashmir successfully conducted searches at six locations across Kashmir in districts Kupwara, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Srinagar. The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation in the case pertaining to misuse of social media platforms for unlawful and secessionist activities."

The SIA had filed a case against social media entities operating in India that worked with their overseas partners to "spread hatred against India and promote terror activities." According to the statement, the SIA team conducted the searches in the wee hours on Tuesday in an effort to identify the people and organizations that were spreading "separatist and anti-India sentiment" on various social media platforms.

"The identified entities are suspected of conniving with foreign associates to further their nefarious agenda, which includes instigating and supporting acts of terrorism. Additionally, these entities have been targeting government servants, hindering their ability to perform their lawful duties," the statement added.

The SIA further said that as a consequence of the agency's searches, substantial and physical evidence, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and other items, were seized. "The evidence will be meticulously analyzed to build a strong case against the accused persons and organizations, ensuring a thorough investigation and subsequent legal proceedings," the statement added.

