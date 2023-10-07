SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI SHRINE BOARD INTRODUCES VIRTUAL DARSHAN THROUGH HOLY CAVE

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir): In a bid to facilitate the pilgrims, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board set up kiosks at different locations on the way to the 'Bhawan' to provide virtual 'darshan' through the natural cave to the devotees. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board authorities said that pilgrims en route to Bhawan nestled in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir can have virtual darshan of the natural holy cave through the kiosks set up at five different locations here.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said that devotees can enjoy a unique experience through VR headsets, which will allow them to have a darshan of the natural cave. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Garg said, "Virtual darshan of Mata Rani through the Holy Natural Cave to be available for pilgrims at Katra, Ardhkuwari and Bhawan, enjoy a unique immersive experience through VR headsets this Shardiya Navratri Digital Payments only."

He said that the pilgrims can experience the virtual darshan of the cave starting from October 15 by making digital payments of Rs 101 only. He informed that the kiosks will be available at Niharika Bhawan (Katra), Serli Helipad, Ardhkuwari, Parvati Bhawan and Durga Bhawan. He said, "The devotees often demand to open the old natural cave for darshan, which usually opens just once a year.