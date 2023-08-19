Leh: At least 9 soldiers were killed and one injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said. The area is around 150 km away from the main town of Leh.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Leh P D Nitya said the Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge at 4.45 pm. Officials said a rescue operation was underway at the site. There were 10 soldiers aboard the ill-fated truck which was part of a convoy of five vehicles.

Among the deceased are a Junior Commissioned Officer and eight jawans. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the Army personnel. Rajnath Singh also informed that the injured had been rushed to the Field Hospital.

"Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery," Rajnath Singh posted on X site, formerly known as Twitter.