Several people killed in car accident at J&K's Rajouri, many others injured

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) : A tragic road accident took place in Thana Mandi sub-division of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which four persons were killed while nine others were reported injured. The accident took place at Bhangai road in Thana Mandi at 2 o'clock after midnight. According to sources, an eco vehicle going to Bhangai from Dehra Gali met with the accident near Raina Mohalla.

The people in this vehicle were returning from a funeral when they met with the accident on the way. Three of the deceased people died on the spot while the driver was admitted to the Medical College Rajouri in an injured condition, where he also died.

The deceased have been identified as Zarina Begum wife of Muhammad Azam (38 years), Shamim Begum wife of Munir Hussain (55 years), Rubina Begum wife of Parvez Ahmed (35 years), Muhammad Younis son of Mohd Sadiq (22 years), all residents of Bhangai. As soon as the accident was reported, relief and rescue operations were started by the police and local people and the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Where after preliminary treatment, the patients were referred to Kale Medical College, Rajouri, for further treatment. The condition of three victims is said to be critical. The dead bodies have been kept at the Medical College, Rajouri. The bodies will be handed over to the next of kin after post-mortem. Police have registered a case and started investigation.