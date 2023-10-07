Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) : Three labourers were killed and five others critically injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Dod district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Saturday. The local police immediately rushed to the spot on receiving information about the ghastly mishap and began rescue operations.

The labourers boarded the vehicle at Khellani and were on the way to their homes in Marmat area, the officials said. They said the vehicle met with the accident near Humbal village around 10.40 pm Friday, prompting a rescue operation by local volunteers and police. Three labourers were identified as Mani Kumar (31), Karan Jeet Singh (40) and Lal Chand (45). They were found dead by the rescuers on-the-spot, the official sources said.

Five others were rescued in an injured condition and are undergoing treatment in government medical college hospital Doda.